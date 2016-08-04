Windows 10: khắc phục lỗi Photos khởi động chậm hoặc treo cứng

Chỉ cần vài thao tác đơn giản sau đây, bạn sẽ nhanh chóng khắc phục được tình trạng công cụ Photos trên Windows 10 khởi động rất chậm, thậm chí là bị treo cứng khi mở những hình ảnh có dung lượng vừa và lớn.

Trên phiên bản Windows 10, Microsoft đã thay thế công cụ trình chiếu ảnh Windows Photo Viewer bằng một công cụ hoàn toàn mới mang tên Photos, với nhiều cải tiến về giao diện cũng như tích hợp một số tính năng khá hữu ích như chỉnh sửa nhanh hình ảnh Crop, Draw, Rotare và chia sẻ (Share) với người dùng khác thông qua nhiều cách khác nhau.

Tuy nhiên, gần đây đã có khá nhiều người dùng Windows 10 đã phàn nàn rằng Photos thường xuyên gặp phải tình trạng khởi động rất chậm, thậm chí là treo cứng nếu như họ cố mở những hình ảnh có dung lượng lớn như file RAW chẳng hạn.

Do vậy, nếu chẳng may cũng gặp phải tình trạng khó chịu trên, hãy mạnh dạnh áp dụng ngay vài thao tác đơn giản sau đây.

Đầu tiên, bạn hãy tiến hành “format” lại Photos bằng cách truy cập Windows Settings (Win + I) > Apps > Apps and features tab.

Tiếp đến, hãy tìm và nhấn để mở rộng tùy chọn Photos, sau đó nhấn tiếp Advanced options vừa xuất hiện.

Trong giao diện kế tiếp, bạn chỉ cần nhấn nút Reset để bắt đầu quá trình dọn dẹp bộ nhớ của ứng dụng này. Lưu ý, tùy thuộc vào số dung lượng mà ứng dụng này đang chứa mà quá trình thực hiện sẽ mất đôi chút thời gian.

Một khi quá trình dọn dẹp Photos hoàn tất, hãy thử khởi chạy công cụ này một lần nữa.

Trong trường hợp vẫn chưa khắc phục được tình trạng trên, bạn cần phải mạnh tay hơn bằng cách cài đặt lại (reinstall) Photos thông qua công cụ Windows PowerShell.

Theo đó, để thực hiện, hãy nhấn phải chuột vào biểu tượng Windows/Start và chọn Windows PowerShell (Admin).

Trong cửa sổ dòng lệnh vừa xuất hiện, bạn hãy nhập lệnh sau: Get-AppxPackage –AllUsers

Lập tức, Windows PowerShell sẽ trả về toàn bộ thông tin liên quan đến toàn bộ ứng dụng UWP mặc định trên Windows 10. Tại đây, bạn hãy tìm đến dòng Packagefullname của Photos và sao chép đoạn mã phía sau của dòng này. Lấy ví dụ, trong hình minh họa phía dưới, chúng tôi sẽ tiến hành sao chép đoạn mã như sau

Microsoft.Windows.Photos_2017.35071.13510.0_neutral_split.scale-125_8wekyb3d8bbwe

Tiếp đến, hãy thay thế và nhập đoạn mã mà bạn nhận được từ Windows PowerShell vào cửa sổ dòng lệnh này:

Remove-AppxPackage thay_thế_đọan_mã_tại_đây và nhấn Enter.

Ví dụ: Remove-AppxPackage Microsoft.Windows.Photos_2017.35071.13510.0_neutral_split.scale-125_8wekyb3d8bbwe

Một khi quá trình gỡ bỏ Photos hoàn tất, bạn tiếp tục khởi chạy Windows Store và tìm Microsoft Photos, sau đó tiến hành cài đặt lại công cụ này.

Ngoài ra, trong trường hợp vẫn không thể khắc phục được vấn đề này, bạn kích hoạt và sử dụng lại công cụ Windows Photo Viewer, vốn được ẩn rất sâu trong Windows 10 bằng cách.

Đầu tiên, hãy tạo một tập tin .txt ngoài màn hình desktop hoặc bất cứ nơi nào mà bạn muốn, miễn là dễ dàng chỉnh sửa tập tin này,

Tiếp đến, hãy nhấn phải chuột vào tập tin .txt vừa tạo, chọn edit, sau đó sao chép và dán toàn bộ đoạn mã sau vào giao diện soạn thảo văn bản của tập tin này.

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Applications\photoviewer.dll\shell\open]

"MuiVerb"="@photoviewer.dll,-3043" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Applications\photoviewer.dll\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Applications\photoviewer.dll\shell\open]

"MuiVerb"="@photoviewer.dll,-3043" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Applications\photoviewer.dll\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Applications\photoviewer.dll\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Bitmap]

"ImageOptionFlags"=dword:00000001

"FriendlyTypeName"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,\

00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,\

77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,\

00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,35,00,36,00,00,\

00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Bitmap\DefaultIcon]

@="%SystemRoot%\\System32\\imageres.dll,-70" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Bitmap\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Bitmap\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.JFIF]

"EditFlags"=dword:00010000

"ImageOptionFlags"=dword:00000001

"FriendlyTypeName"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,\

00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,\

77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,\

00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,35,00,35,00,00,\

00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.JFIF\DefaultIcon]

@="%SystemRoot%\\System32\\imageres.dll,-72" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.JFIF\shell\open]

"MuiVerb"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,\

69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,\

00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,\

72,00,5c,00,70,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,76,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,\

00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,34,00,33,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.JFIF\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.JFIF\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg]

"EditFlags"=dword:00010000

"ImageOptionFlags"=dword:00000001

"FriendlyTypeName"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,\

00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,\

77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,\

00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,35,00,35,00,00,\

00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg\DefaultIcon]

@="%SystemRoot%\\System32\\imageres.dll,-72" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg\shell\open]

"MuiVerb"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,\

69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,\

00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,\

72,00,5c,00,70,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,76,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,\

00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,34,00,33,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Gif]

"ImageOptionFlags"=dword:00000001

"FriendlyTypeName"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,\

00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,\

77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,\

00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,35,00,37,00,00,\

00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Gif\DefaultIcon]

@="%SystemRoot%\\System32\\imageres.dll,-83" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Gif\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Gif\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Png]

"ImageOptionFlags"=dword:00000001

"FriendlyTypeName"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,\

00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,\

77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,\

00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,35,00,37,00,00,\

00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Png\DefaultIcon]

@="%SystemRoot%\\System32\\imageres.dll,-71" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Png\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Png\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp]

"EditFlags"=dword:00010000

"ImageOptionFlags"=dword:00000001 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp\DefaultIcon]

@="%SystemRoot%\\System32\\wmphoto.dll,-400" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp\shell\open]

"MuiVerb"=hex(2):40,00,25,00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,\

69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,\

00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,\

72,00,5c,00,70,00,68,00,6f,00,74,00,6f,00,76,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,\

00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,00,33,00,30,00,34,00,33,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp\shell\open\command]

@=hex(2):25,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,52,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,00,25,\

00,5c,00,53,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,72,00,75,00,\

6e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,33,00,32,00,2e,00,65,00,78,00,65,00,20,00,22,00,25,\

00,50,00,72,00,6f,00,67,00,72,00,61,00,6d,00,46,00,69,00,6c,00,65,00,73,00,\

25,00,5c,00,57,00,69,00,6e,00,64,00,6f,00,77,00,73,00,20,00,50,00,68,00,6f,\

00,74,00,6f,00,20,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,5c,00,50,00,68,00,\

6f,00,74,00,6f,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,65,00,72,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,\

00,22,00,2c,00,20,00,49,00,6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,56,00,69,00,65,00,77,00,\

5f,00,46,00,75,00,6c,00,6c,00,73,00,63,00,72,00,65,00,65,00,6e,00,20,00,25,\

00,31,00,00,00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp\shell\open\DropTarget]

"Clsid"="{FFE2A43C-56B9-4bf5-9A79-CC6D4285608A}" [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows Photo Viewer\Capabilities]

"ApplicationDescription"="@%ProgramFiles%\\Windows Photo Viewer\\photoviewer.dll,-3069"

"ApplicationName"="@%ProgramFiles%\\Windows Photo Viewer\\photoviewer.dll,-3009" [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows Photo Viewer\Capabilities\FileAssociations]

".jpg"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg"

".wdp"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp"

".jfif"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.JFIF"

".dib"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Bitmap"

".png"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Png"

".jxr"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Wdp"

".bmp"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Bitmap"

".jpe"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg"

".jpeg"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Jpeg"

".gif"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Gif"

".tif"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Tiff"

".tiff"="PhotoViewer.FileAssoc.Tiff"

Tiếp đến, bạn hãy nhấn File > Save as… Trong cửa sổ vừa xuất hiện, hãy thay đổi tùy chọn Save As Type thành All Files và đặt tên cho tập tin mới là Windows_photos.reg, chọn vị trí mình muốn lưu lại rồi nhấn OK.

Lúc này, hãy tiếp tục nhấn đúp vào tập tin .reg vừa tạo, nhấn Yes trong các hộp thoại thông báo vừa xuất hiện. Từ bây giờ, Windows Photo Viewer đã trở lại trên hệ điều hành Windows 10.

Bước cuối cùng, hãy nhấn phải chuột vào một hình ảnh bất kỳ, chọn Open With > Choose another app.., chọn tiếp See All trong hộp thoại vừa xuất hiện. Tại đây, bạn chỉ cần chọn Windows Photo Viewer và đánh dấu chọn vào khung Always use this app to open file rồi nhấn OK để hoàn tất.

Từ bây giờ, các tập hình ảnh vừa được thiết lập mở mặc định bằng Windows Photo Viewer sẽ luôn khởi chạy công cụ này mỗi khi bạn cần trình chiếu chúng.